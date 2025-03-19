Fitch lowers world growth forecast amid tariffs chaos
SummaryThe ratings agency cut its U.S. 2025 growth forecast to 1.7% from 2.1%, a level well down from growth rates of closer to 3.0% in both 2023 and 2024.
SYDNEY : Fitch Ratings has added its name to a slew of prominent forecasters downgrading the outlook for world economic growth and push up its expectations for U.S. inflation, highlighting rising concerns about the erratic nature of U.S. economic and trade policies, while sharply complicating the task ahead for the Federal Reserve.