Fitch raises India FY27 growth forecast to 6.9% but expects higher interest rates

Fitch Ratings has raised its forecast for India's economic growth in FY27 to 6.9% from 6.4% earlier, PTI reported, citing stronger-than-expected economic activity and resilience despite the shock from the US-Iran war.

"GDP growth in India accelerated in 1Q26 (4QFY26) to 8.6% yoy, from 7.7% in 4Q25, in contrast to our expectations of a slowdown," Fitch said in its latest report.

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The stronger-than-expected performance has prompted Fitch to raise its full-year growth forecast. However, the ratings agency expects economic momentum to moderate over the remainder of the fiscal year.

"PMI survey data point to a slower pace of expansion in both manufacturing and services," Fitch said. It also expects below-normal monsoon rains to weigh on agricultural growth and rural demand.

Fitch said India's economy had remained resilient despite the impact of the US-Iran war and a deterioration in its terms of trade during the first half of 2026.

Private investment remains strong Fitch expects private investment to provide support to economic growth, with investment forecast to rise by more than 10%.

Non-food credit growth also reached 19% year-on-year in July, it said.

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"Private investment prospects look more buoyant, and we expect investment to rise by more than 10 per cent; non-food credit growth reached 19 per cent yoy in July," Fitch said.

However, the ratings agency warned that rising inflation could weigh on real incomes and consumer spending.

Fitch expects RBI rate hike Fitch expects the Reserve Bank of India to raise its policy rate by 25 basis points in October to 5.5%, citing strong demand, rising prices and adverse supply developments.

The ratings agency expects another rate increase to 5.75% in early 2027, before the policy rate eases to 5.5% in 2028.

Fitch also expects the rupee to stay broadly near current levels through the end of 2026, followed by a modest decline in 2027. Its projections put the dollar-rupee rate at 95 by end-2026, 98 by end-2027 and 99 by the end of 2028.

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Citing stronger-than-expected economic activity despite the energy-price shock, the ratings agency has also lifted its 2026 global growth forecast to 2.6% from 2.4%.

Other ratings agencies see strong India growth Fitch's upward revision comes amid similarly positive growth forecasts from other ratings agencies.

S&P Global Ratings has projected India's FY27 GDP growth at 7%, while Moody's Ratings has also forecast growth of 7%.

According to government data, India's economy grew at 7.8% in the April-June quarter.