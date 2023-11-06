Fitch raises India's mid-term growth forecast to 6.2%

India's medium-term potential growth estimates has been upgraded by 70 basis points from 5.5% to 6.2% by Fitch Ratings. Mexico and India have both received significant upgrades from the US credit rating agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have made large upgrades to India and Mexico, with the latter benefitting from a much better outlook for the capital to labour ratio. India’s estimate is higher at 6.2% from 5.5% and Mexico’s at 2.0% from 1.4%.

We have revised the estimate for Poland to 3.0% from 2.6%, that for Turkiye to 4.1% from 3.9%, that for Brazil to 1.7% from 1.5% and that for Indonesia to 4.9% from 4.7%," said Fitch in a release.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

As per a recent report by the agency, Fitch Ratings has lowered the estimate for the 10 emerging markets (EM) that are included in its Global Economic Outlook (GEO) to 4.0% on a GDP weighted-average basis. This is less than the 4.3% from its 2021 assessment. The estimate of China's supply-side growth potential was significantly reduced, by 0.7 percentage points, which accounts for the majority of the decline. Reflecting upward revisions elsewhere, the average EM10 potential growth on an unweighted basis is constant at 3%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have cut the estimate for China to 4.6% from 5.3%, for Russia to 0.8% from 1.6%, for Korea to 2.1% from 2.3% and for South Africa to 1.0% from 1.2%," the release said.

Fitch stated in its release that, with the exception of Brazil and Poland, the most recent forecasts for all EM10 countries continue to fall short of its pre-pandemic potential growth projections. This is a reflection of both the pandemic's lasting effects and declining demographic trends. Revisions to capital stock and productivity growth forecasts partially reflect the latter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“But some “scarring" effects are hard to capture and we have now made additional downward “level shock" adjustments to historical estimates of potential GDP in 2020 and 2021 for Mexico, Indonesia, India and South Africa," Fitch said in its release.

With these level shocks and adjustments to Fitch's forward-looking growth forecasts taken into account, the estimated level of EM10 potential GDP by 2027 is 3.0 percentage points lower than the trajectory suggested by projecting their pre-pandemic estimates of potential growth from 2019.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.