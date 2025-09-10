Fitch Ratings nudges up global growth outlook for 2025

SYDNEY—Fitch Ratings has nudged up its world growth outlook for 2025 despite growing gloom about the U.S. economic outlook, saying China and Europe aren’t as downbeat as earlier thought.

There is now clear evidence that the U.S. economy is slowing, and world growth will still be significantly weaker this year, it said.

Fitch now forecasts global growth to be 2.4% in 2025, up 0.2 percentage points since June, but still slower than 2.9% last year.

It now expects China to grow 4.7% this year versus its 4.2% estimate in June, while the eurozone is set to grow 1.1% from 0.8%.

The forecast for growth in the eurozone has been revised up with recent activity reports bolstered by U.S. tariff front-running, Fitch said.

“There is now evidence of an underlying U.S. slowdown in hard economic data," Fitch said, but raised this year’s U.S. growth forecast slightly to 1.6% from 1.5%.

There has been a reduction in uncertainty over U.S. tariff policy after a flurry of announcements, Fitch said, and estimates the average U.S. effective tariff rate at 16%, close to the rate assumed in June.

“Greater clarity about U.S. tariff hikes does not alter the fact that they are huge and will reduce global growth," said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist at Fitch.

China’s export growth has held up well in the face of the U.S. tariff shock as a depreciating nominal effective exchange rate and falling export prices have helped a redirection of foreign sales, Coulton said.

The weakening in the U.S. job market should persuade the Federal Reserve to cut rates more quickly than previously anticipated. Fitch expects cuts of 25 basis points in September and December, with three more in 2026.

World growth for 2026 is expected to be 0.1 percentage points higher at 2.3%, Fitch said.