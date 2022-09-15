Fitch Ratings sharply lowers India’s FY23 growth forecast to 7%

Fitch Ratings said that India’s central bank has already front-loaded its policy rate hikes, tightening by a total of 140 basis points since the start of 2022 to 5.4% in August. “We expect the RBI to continue raising, to 5.9% before year-end. The RBI remains focused on reducing inflation, but said that its decisions would continue to be “calibrated, measured and nimble" and dependent on the unfolding dynamics of inflation and economic activity. We therefore expect policy rates to peak the near future and to remain at 6% throughout next year," said the agency’s latest global economic outlook.