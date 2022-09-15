Fitch Ratings sharply lowers India’s FY23 growth forecast to 7%

According to the RBI, assuming a normal monsoon and average price of $105 a barrel for the Indian basket of crude, the inflation is projected to be at 6.7% for FY23. The central bank expects India’s economy to grow at 7.2% in FY23
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings on Thursday slashed India’s economic growth forecast for FY23 to 7% from 7.8% projected in June, and said it expects key policy rates of theReserve Bank of India (RBI) to peak in the near future and remain at 6% through next year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings on Thursday slashed India’s economic growth forecast for FY23 to 7% from 7.8% projected in June, and said it expects key policy rates of theReserve Bank of India (RBI) to peak in the near future and remain at 6% through next year.
In August, the RBI had raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%.
In August, the RBI had raised the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4%.
Fitch Rating also lowered India’s GDP growth rate for FY24 to 6.7% from 7.4% it forecast earlier. The changes are in line with a cut in global economic forecast for the current year by Fitch.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The rating agency cut its global economic growth forecast due to the European gas crisis, high inflation and a sharp acceleration in the pace of global monetary policy tightening which are taking a heavy toll on economic prospects. The agency now expects world GDP to grow 2.4% in 2022, revised down by 0.5 percentage point, and to expand just 1.7% in 2023, down by one percentage point.
Fitch Ratings said that India’s central bank has already front-loaded its policy rate hikes, tightening by a total of 140 basis points since the start of 2022 to 5.4% in August. “We expect the RBI to continue raising, to 5.9% before year-end. The RBI remains focused on reducing inflation, but said that its decisions would continue to be “calibrated, measured and nimble" and dependent on the unfolding dynamics of inflation and economic activity. We therefore expect policy rates to peak the near future and to remain at 6% throughout next year," said the agency’s latest global economic outlook.
It said that India’s economy recovered in the June quarter with a growth of 13.5%, but this was below its June expectation of an increase of 18.5%. Seasonally adjusted estimates show a 3.3% quarter-on-quarter decline in June though this seems to be at odds with high-frequency indicators, it said. The rating agency also said that both manufacturing and services purchase managers’ indices improved in the June quarter. The manufacturing PMI index also recovered strongly in July and remained upbeat in August, the agency said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Nevertheless, we expect the economy to slow given the global economic backdrop, elevated inflation and tighter monetary policy," Fitch Ratings said.
According to the RBI, assuming a normal monsoon and average price of $105 a barrel for the Indian basket of crude, the inflation is projected to be at 6.7% for FY23. The central bank expects India’s economy to grow at 7.2% in FY23. The RBI’s confidence in the projected growth is based on expected improvement in rural consumption, recovery in contact-intensive services and the improvement in business and consumer sentiment which could bolster discretionary spending and urban consumption.