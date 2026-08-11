Fitch retains India's BBB- sovereign credit rating for 20th year, forecasts GDP growth at 6.4% — Here's what it means

Fitch Ratings today retained India's sovereign credit rating at ‘BBB-’ for the 20th straight year stating that the economy remains strong with robust growth outlook and solid external finance fundamentals, according to a PTI report.
However, the agency also flagged risks on fiscal spending amid youth protests over jobs in India and headwinds from rising oil prices due to the war in West Asia.
“Fitch Ratings has affirmed India's Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at BBB- with a stable outlook,” Fitch said in its rating action. India's rating has remained unchanged at 'BBB-', the lowest investment grade, since 2006.
Notably, Moody's has retained its 'Baa3' rating since June 2020, S&P Global Ratings upgraded India by a notch to 'BBB' last year, Reuters reported.
According to the report, the ratings agency said the Bharatiya Janata Party's gains in state elections would support implementation of policy priorities at the Centre.
India's economy grew at 7.8% year-on-year (YoY) in the January-March quarter while retail inflation in June stood at 4.38%, marginally above the central bank's 4% medium-term target, the Reuters report added.
Last month, students had staged a massive protest in the capital over paper leak in medical entrance exam NEET and demanded transparency in competitive exams. The protests and the subsequent police action on students have been raised by the Opposition in Parliament, disrupting its proceedings in the ongoing monsoon session.
India imports 87% of its crude requirement, of which 46% transits through or near the Strait of Hormuz, which is blocked on account of the war between the United States and Iran, ongoing since 28 February.
A strengthening record of delivering macroeconomic stability and improving policy credibility should underpin continued robust growth and enhance economic resilience, despite near-term macroeconomic headwinds from the energy shock.
In the FY27 Budget, the government estimated the debt-to-GDP ratio at 55.6% of GDP, lower than 56.1% of GDP in FY26. The government has set a target to bring down its debt-to-GDP ratio to 50% by March 2031.
Fitch forecast reserves of $733 billion (7.4 months of external payments) by FY27 end. Capital outflows picked up in the June quarter of FY27, amid already subdued FDI and portfolio flows, but have reversed following the recent RBI and government measures.
(With inputs from Agencies)