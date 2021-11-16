Fitch retains negative outlook for India's sovereign rating

The rating agency said India's strong medium-term growth outlook relative to peers is a key supporting factor for the rating and an important driver of its current baseline of a modestly declining public debt trajectory. “We forecast growth of around 7% between FY24 and FY26, supported by the government's reform agenda and the closing of the negative output resulting from the pandemic shock. The government's production-linked incentive scheme to boost foreign direct investment, labour reform and the creation of a 'bad bank', along with an infrastructure investment drive and the National Monetisation Pipeline, should support the growth outlook if fully implemented. Nevertheless, there are challenges to this outlook, given the uneven nature of the economic recovery and reform implementation risks," it cautioned.