Fitch slashes India's GDP forecast to 8.7% for FY22

Fitch said it expects inflation to moderate, which should allow the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) to keep rates on hold until the next fiscal year. “Inflation has hovered around the upper end of the RBI target inflation band of 2%-6% for the past several months, as commodity pressure raised prices. The RBI has kept its repo rate at 4% since March 2020, as it has focused on supporting the economy and regards the pressure as temporary," it said.

