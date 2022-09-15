Fitch slashes India's GDP growth forecast for FY 2022-23 to 7% from 7.8%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings has slashed its India's economic growth forecast for current fiscal year to 7 per cent from previous estimate of 7.8 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fitch said compared to its June forecast of 7.8 per cent growth, it now expects the economy to grow 7 per cent in 2022-23, with next fiscal year also slowing to 6.7 per cent from earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent.

Fitch said compared to its June forecast of 7.8 per cent growth, it now expects the economy to grow 7 per cent in 2022-23, with next fiscal year also slowing to 6.7 per cent from earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent.

