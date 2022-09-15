Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Economy / Fitch slashes India's GDP growth forecast for FY 2022-23 to 7% from 7.8%

Fitch cuts India's economic growth forecast for current fiscal year to 7 per cent.
1 min read . 09:32 AM ISTPTI

New Delhi: Fitch Ratings has slashed its India's economic growth forecast for current fiscal year to 7 per cent from previous estimate of 7.8 per cent.

Fitch said compared to its June forecast of 7.8 per cent growth, it now expects the economy to grow 7 per cent in 2022-23, with next fiscal year also slowing to 6.7 per cent from earlier estimate of 7.4 per cent. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

