Fitch Solutions pares down 2022 household spending forecast for India to 7%

In the first half of 2022, like in second half of 2021, inflationary pressures are going to rise in many countries globally as base effects, higher commodity prices and supply-chain challenges create localised shortages, Fitch Solutions said. "In India, we note that inflation has been ticking up, reaching a peak of 6.3% in June. Inflation has moderated over the remainder of the year, reaching 4.5% in October. However, our Country Risk team projects that inflation will end the year at 5.5%, moderating over 2022, reaching 4.5% by the end of year."