Fitch Solutions pares down its 2021 household spending forecast for India

“In India, we note that CPI (consumer price index) has been ticking up, reaching a peak of 6.3% in June 2021. However, our Country Risk team projects that inflation has already peaked in H121 and that it will average 5.7% over 2021 and 4.1% over 2022. As a result, we do not believe that these levels of inflationary pressures will derail our consumer outlook. We also note that India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India maintained its stance to keep monetary policy accommodative for as long as necessary to sustain while ensuring that inflation remains within its target range of 4±2% going forward," it added.