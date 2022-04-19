Fitch trims India's gas consumption growth to 5% on high prices

"GAIL generally hedges most of its volume and price risk on near-term deliveries of US LNG to reduce volatility and generate positive return. Its supply of LNG from the US is linked to Henry Hub (HH) prices, which are lower than current spot LNG prices, which are trading above $30 per million British Thermal Units (MMBTU). However, the remaining unhedged volume affects the company's profitability, increasing earnings during periods of high spot LNG prices and leading to losses during times of low spot prices," Fitch noted.

