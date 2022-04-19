Fitch trims India's gas consumption growth to 5% on high prices

Fitch trims India's gas consumption growth to 5% on high prices2 min read . 03:54 PM IST
- The government more than doubled the price of gas from domestic fields to $6.1 per million British thermal unit for the six-month period beginning April 1.
Ratings agency Fitch has lowered India's gas consumption growth to 5% in the current financial year from its earlier estimate of 7% as the recent sharp increase in domestic gas prices and high LNG prices would slow the shift towards natural gas.
Domestic gas production meets roughly half of the current consumption while the remaining is imported in the form of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Further, GAIL Ltd's earnings from its natural-gas marketing segment are likely to increase thanks to the recent rise in spot LNG prices to levels much higher than GAIL’s contracted LNG from US.
However, Fitch said sustained high LNG prices would slow gas consumption growth in India.
"GAIL generally hedges most of its volume and price risk on near-term deliveries of US LNG to reduce volatility and generate positive return. Its supply of LNG from the US is linked to Henry Hub (HH) prices, which are lower than current spot LNG prices, which are trading above $30 per million British Thermal Units (MMBTU). However, the remaining unhedged volume affects the company's profitability, increasing earnings during periods of high spot LNG prices and leading to losses during times of low spot prices," Fitch noted.
Depending on the spot LNG price differential between Europe and Asia, GAIL also has the option to sell some of the supplies from US in Europe through destination swaps.
Spot prices in both Europe and Asia are high, driven by efforts by the EU to reduce reliance on Russian imports and thus competing with Asian LNG importers.
Fitch recently revised its title transfer facility (TTF) gas price assumptions to $20 per MMBTU for 2022 and $10 per MMBTU in 2023, reflecting the impact of geo-political risks on demand and supply of hydrocarbons.
The ratings agency expects GAIL's financial profile to remain commensurate with its Standalone Credit Profile of 'bbb' even as it sees stronger profitability in FY22 and FY23 to lead to an increase in shareholder returns.