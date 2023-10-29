Five Ways Americans Keep Proving Economists Wrong
Rachel Wolfe , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 29 Oct 2023, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryA mix of job security, high savings and skepticism about the future are keeping U.S. consumers’ wallets open.
Americans’ prolonged spending spree has confounded economists and resulted in a surging U.S. economy. What’s keeping their feet off the brakes?
