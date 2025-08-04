Flexibility is the key for monetary policy as economic landscape evolves rapidly

There is never a dull day for monetary policy makers, and yet, what works best for everyone alike is a good, predictable, and boring monetary policy. If only the financial markets would let the boring track stay intact.

As the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) gears up for its next meeting from 4 August to 6 August, the key considerations were aligned in an apple cart order. Inflation battle won for now, monetary policy support already frontloaded, growth momentum starting to pick up, and general optimism for the second half of the year building up. One would assume that August MPC could very well be focused on a ‘wait and watch’ approach while all the previous support takes root in the economy and the central bank fixates on ensuring fast transmission.

Just when almost everybody was done hazarding views on RBI’s rate action next week, the Trump tariff has thrown in its hat in the ring. Now, instead of a meeting to assess the efficacy and transmission of previously frontloaded monetary policy support and the rate decision thereof, we have a monetary policy committee that’s meeting to assess the impact of newly-announced tariffs on growth-inflation dynamics and markets. Everyone is leaning in with anticipation for their assessment.

In 2025, the RBI has already delivered three repo rate cuts totalling 100 basis points, which has lowered the benchmark repo rate to 5.5%. In the June meeting, MPC frontloaded policy actions to give a big push to growth - a 50-basis-point rate cut, double the anticipated reduction and, beyond the rate cut, it also delivered a cut in banks’ cash reserve ratio to 3% from 4% to infuse more liquidity into the banking system.

Since January, the RBI has also infused ₹9.5 trillion liquidity, besides transferring a record ₹2.69 trillion as dividend to the government. All this to encourage banks to lend as well as to pare the cost of funds for the borrowers. RBI has also indicated that within two months of initial 50 basis point cut, the whole of the monetary policy transmission has happened. Lower borrowing cost should help in improving credit growth and overall economic momentum over the next few quarters. What more could the financial system have asked for?

If only! Even as negotiations between India and the United States are continuing to chalk out a bilateral trade agreement, US president Donald Trump has announced a 25% levy on all imports from India that could hit the country's growth prospects. For now, it is unclear how big the hit could be, given that this might just be an intermediate position while the final outcome of the trade deal is being negotiated.

Nonetheless, the US is India’s largest trading partner, biggest export market for goods and services, largest source of foreign portfolio investment, and the third-largest source of foreign direct investment. Besides intensifying competition in key export sectors, a bigger fallout could show up in continued volatility and relatively weak investor interest in the near term, apart from weaker currency and lower stocks. Analysts have already started to lower their growth forecast, presuming a tepid rise in exports and a delay in private capex.

In the meanwhile, since the last MPC meeting, India's retail inflation has softened further to hit a 77-month low, bringing down the estimates for FY26 to average at 2.9%, much lower than RBI's current projection of 3.7%. Softer inflation opens up space for further policy easing, especially since the MPC currently maintains a neutral stance. Considering that the current growth signals remain patchy, with or without downside risks from trade tensions, it is imperative to continue to stimulate domestic private consumption and investment through policy levers to step up the growth momentum.

And there is room for up to 50 bps of additional rate cuts from the RBI, basis current inflation projections. Headline inflation is expected to pick up in Q4 and FY27 as the base effect and uncertain global outlook play out, making it difficult for MPC to cut policy rate later in the year. Core inflation has already reached 4.4% in June, the highest since September 2023, and global economic outlook remains uncertain and volatile. It took only a brief conflict in the Middle East last month to spike oil prices, while imported inflation for India has been rising for 13 months straight. There is hence merit in the clamour for a rate cut sooner rather than later.

Also Read | India bond yields end flat, rise marginally this week ahead of RBI meet

MPC has sought to address geopolitical tensions and uncertainties surrounding tariff policy by introducing a degree of certainty into its policymaking process. With the changing landscape, the message from the Indian central bank to the market, banking, and corporate sectors should continue to be crystal clear - RBI stands ready to support not only growth but aspirational growth levels, “Whatever it takes".



The author is chief economist at L&T Finance Ltd.