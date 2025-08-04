Flexibility is the key for monetary policy as economic landscape evolves rapidly

And there is room for up to 50 bps of additional rate cuts from the RBI, basis current inflation projections. Headline inflation is expected to pick up in Q4 and FY27 as the base effect and uncertain global outlook play out, making it difficult for MPC to cut policy rate later in the year. Core inflation has already reached 4.4% in June, the highest since September 2023, and global economic outlook remains uncertain and volatile. It took only a brief conflict in the Middle East last month to spike oil prices, while imported inflation for India has been rising for 13 months straight. There is hence merit in the clamour for a rate cut sooner rather than later.