Florida, Already the Top Employer of Farm Guest Workers, Becomes More Reliant on Them

A new law intended to crack down on illegal immigration is prompting employers to hire more seasonal farmworkers from overseas.

Florida employs more migrant guest workers on its farms than any other state and might become even more reliant on them because of a new law making it tougher to hire people who entered the U.S. illegally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that took effect July 1 has some of the harshest penalties in the nation for companies that try to hire people who entered the U.S. illegally. The law requires businesses with 25 or more employees to use the E-Verify system to check workers’ immigration status and makes it a felony to knowingly transport into Florida a person who came into the U.S. illegally.

Employers in the state’s $8 billion agriculture industry say the law could tighten a labor squeeze they are experiencing, as some migrants decide to leave the state. Jobs planting and picking crops are often taken by migrants, whether they are working legally or illegally, as few Americans want physically taxing, temporary jobs for relatively low pay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many employers turn to the federal government’s H-2A visa program for seasonal guest agriculture workers, despite complaints that its regulations are complex and burdensome.

Data from this year isn’t yet available for H-2A applications, but Florida employers and officials say they are likely to rise in the state because of the new immigration law.

“It’s going to have an impact of more people toward H-2A," said State Rep. Rick Roth, a Republican who voted for the law and whose family grows sugar cane, radishes and other vegetables in Palm Beach County. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Roth said the law was aimed at deterring new illegal border crossers from going to Florida but is having the unintentional effect of driving away some seasonal farmworkers. “I’m just hoping it’s not going to be as big a problem as we thought," he said.

Roth said his family’s businesses use about 330 H-2A workers and expect to hire more in the coming season between November and spring.

Federal guest-worker programs have long been contentious because of debates over their effect on employment of U.S. citizens and limits often set below demand by companies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlike the other major guest-worker visa, H-2A doesn’t have an annual cap. The only limit is how many workers employers can find in countries such as Mexico who are willing to work in the U.S. for several months. Most hire them either directly or through farm-labor contractors that recruit workers and handle paperwork.

The use of H-2A workers has exploded nationwide, to 371,000 last year from 47,000 in 2005. Florida, which has been the top user of H-2A visas every year since 2015, employed nearly 51,000 people through the program last year.

H-2A remains popular despite record numbers of new migrants crossing the border illegally in recent years. Part of the reason is that many of the new border crossers will likely be eligible for work permits and can find year-round jobs in industries such as construction and meat processing, said David Bier, associate director of immigration studies at the libertarian Cato Institute. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When Florida’s immigration law first passed, even some H-2A workers worried it would ensnare them, said Steve Johnson, a citrus farmer based in Wauchula who employs about 300 people through the program. Other growers who use his harvesting operation have told him they worried about running short of workers this season, which he said could push more of them to use H-2A.

Costa Farms is on its fourth season using the program in Florida, said Arianna de Oña, chief people officer at the plant grower. The business plans to increase its allotment of H-2A workers by 200, to a total of 600, in 2024—roughly 15% of its labor force in the state, she said.

The workers, whose tasks include fertilizing, irrigating and packing plants, are highly productive and reliable, with 95% or more of them returning for subsequent seasons, de Oña said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But growers who use the H-2A program also say it is onerous and unpredictable. Employers must provide workers with transportation and housing, which can be difficult to secure, and federally mandated wage rates, currently $14.33 per hour in Florida, aren’t published until the end of the year, making budgeting difficult. Small growers often lack the resources to handle all of the federal rules involved and must pay contractors to help.

“It’s made labor-intensive farming very, very expensive and very, very complicated," said Paul Meador, a grower based in LaBelle who employs more than 2,000 H-2A workers for his farming and logistics businesses. But “there’s no other option, to be honest."

Some migrant advocates oppose growth of the H-2A program because they say it allows for potentially exploitative labor practices and displaces workers already in the U.S. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Susana, a native of Mexico who is in the U.S. without permission and declined to give her last name, said she moved to North Carolina from the Orlando area before the state’s new immigration law took effect in July. She said her husband, who has worked picking oranges and trimming trees, followed her there, for fear of being stopped by police in Florida.

“This law has terrorized our family," said Susana, 53 years old. “It is affecting the infrastructure of Florida. Many people are leaving."

Jeremy Redfern, DeSantis’s press secretary, said the law was aimed at the continuing surge of illegal immigration at the border. “Any business that exploits this crisis by employing illegal aliens instead of Floridians will be held accountable," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Write to Arian Campo-Flores at arian.campo-flores@dowjones.com and Alicia A. Caldwell at alicia.caldwell@wsj.com

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!