Flyers to get 75% ticket cost for downgrades1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:50 PM IST
For international flights, a passenger will be reimbursed 30% of the ticket cost, including taxes, for up to 1,500 km, and 50% for flights covering up to 3500 km
Airlines must reimburse 75% of the total airfare, including taxes, to the passenger whose seat is involuntary downgraded in domestic flights, according to the latest amendment to Directorate General of Civil Aviation regulations.
