Flyers to get 75% ticket cost for downgrades

Under the civil aviation rules introduced in 2010, DGCA had asked airlines to reimburse passengers if they were stopped from boarding, cancellation or delays in flights. If a person is denied boarding, airlines must reimburse 200% of the one-way basic fare plus fuel charges, to a maximum of ₹10,000, or must arrange alternative flights scheduled to depart within 24 hours, or 400%, with a cap of ₹20,000, if the alternate flight is scheduled beyond 24 hours from the time of departure.

