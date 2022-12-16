FM advises industry to gear up for middle class boom ahead

FM advises industry to gear up for middle class boom ahead1 min read . 16 Dec 2022
India will have a massive consumer market, the size of several major markets, by 2030, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told industry leaders
India will have a massive consumer market, the size of several major markets, by 2030, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told industry leaders
India will have a massive consumer market, the size of several major markets, by 2030, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told industry leaders on Friday, nudging them to invest and take advantage of the boom in middle-class India.
India will have a massive consumer market, the size of several major markets, by 2030, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told industry leaders on Friday, nudging them to invest and take advantage of the boom in middle-class India.
Sitharaman told business leaders to brace for tariff walls introduced in certain countries in the name of climate action tax and urged them to explore supply and production opportunities as a European recession could offer opportunities for Indian businesses (‘a Europe-plus-one strategy’). The minister said the budget for FY24 will follow the template for making the country a developed nation in 25 years.
Sitharaman told business leaders to brace for tariff walls introduced in certain countries in the name of climate action tax and urged them to explore supply and production opportunities as a European recession could offer opportunities for Indian businesses (‘a Europe-plus-one strategy’). The minister said the budget for FY24 will follow the template for making the country a developed nation in 25 years.
Speaking to business leaders at the annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), Sitharaman said data from World Economic Forum about the expected growth in middle-income households in India indicates the Indian economy’s strength.
“The World Economic Forum tells us that there shall be 140 million middle-income households added to India’s economy by 2030 and 14 million high net-worth individuals by 2030 again. That dataset tells us where the market and its potential lies," the minister said. This, in addition to India’s macroeconomic fundamentals, gives us strength, she said.
Sitharaman suggested this offers an unparalleled opportunity for demand generation, more than that of several markets.
“Industry, after all, will have to look at where it expects demand to generate from…Most often, the industry wonders where a market of a scale exists. The market of a scale is very difficult to obtain by sheer aggregation from 10 different jurisdictions. But here is one in India…," the minister said, adding that it was data from WEF where both the government and the industry engage with one another.
“That is something which I think India’s Amrit Kaal is waiting for you to optimally utilize. That is very directly linked to what you are looking for in demand generation," she said.
The minister’s appeal to the industry to look at domestic opportunities comes at a time the government is keen to see private investments take off, adding new jobs and giving fresh momentum to economic growth.
Official data for the first half of the fiscal that was out last month showed fixed investments and private consumption were better than what was reported in the same period a year ago, but more recent data showed factory output shrank 4% annually in October, with capital goods contracting 2.3%.
Sitharaman told the industry that it was time to think of a Europe plus one strategy, suggesting that the Indian industry could explore supply and manufacturing deals with companies headquartered in Europe as the western world prepares for a protracted recession.
“The suspected long-drawn recession which is likely to affect Europe is not just going to affect your exports. It gives us an opportunity for many of the investments which are there now looking for a different place from where activities can continue to happen," Sitharaman said.
“So, as much as you are preparing for a long-drawn recession in the western world, the developed world, it is also the best time for you to work out strategies for drawing those manufacturers from there to India even as they are headquartered there, it might be useful for them to think of sourcing many things from here and producing from here, at least for markets which are in this part of the globe," the minister said.
Sitharaman also brought industry leaders’ attention to climate change-related policies coming up in other countries, including tariff measures that could impact Indian industry.
“There are countries that would want to fund climate transition from not-so-green to green production of materials and items like steel by raising tariff walls against countries which send their products as a matter of normal exports," the minister said. At least in some items like steel, Indian industry would be facing tariff walls in the name of climate action tax, the minister cautioned.
“This is going to affect us, and this is not something which I am speculating on. There are measures announced by countries," the minister said, suggesting the government and the industry could work together in meeting India’s nationally determined commitments and for the industry to be ready for such tariff walls coming up newly in the name of climate change.
She also said that India should focus on manufacturing as well as services.
Sitharaman said the Union budget for FY24 will follow the spirit of the earlier budgets, follow the template and take it further for India’s next 25 years so that in 2047, India will be far developed “where the young and old can live in comfort."