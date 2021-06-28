Sitharaman said that the interest rate on loans from banks to be capped at MCLR plus 2%
She said the maximum loan tenure would be three years , adding that 80% of assistance would be used by the MFIs for incremental lending
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that credit guarantee would be provided to scheduled commercial banks for loans to new or existing NBFC-MFIs or MFIs for on lending up to ₹1.25 lakh to approximately 25 lakh small borrowers.
Sitharaman said that the interest rate on loans from banks to be capped at MCLR plus 2%.