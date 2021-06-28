Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Economy >FM announces credit guarantee scheme to facilitate loans to 25L people via MFIs

FM announces credit guarantee scheme to facilitate loans to 25L people via MFIs

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman
1 min read . 03:46 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal

  • Sitharaman said that the interest rate on loans from banks to be capped at MCLR plus 2%
  • She said the maximum loan tenure would be three years , adding that 80% of assistance would be used by the MFIs for incremental lending

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that credit guarantee would be provided to scheduled commercial banks for loans to new or existing NBFC-MFIs or MFIs for on lending up to 1.25 lakh to approximately 25 lakh small borrowers.

Sitharaman said that the interest rate on loans from banks to be capped at MCLR plus 2%.

She said the maximum loan tenure would be three years , adding that 80% of assistance would be used by the MFIs for incremental lending.

The FM said all borrowers are eligible under this new credit guarantee scheme , including defaulters up to 89 days.

According to the finance minister, guarantee cover for funding provided by the MLIs to MFIs is till March 2022, or till guarantees for an amount of 7,500 crore are issued, whichever is earlier.

She said loan to borrowers to be in line with extant RBI guidelines such as number of lenders, borrowers to be members of JLG

Moreover, the FM announced guarantee up to 75% of default amount for up to 3 years through National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC). No guarantee fee would be charged by NCGTC, she added.

