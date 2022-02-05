Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her address at the National Council of Confederation of the Indian Industries (CII) on a post-budget interaction in New Delhi today, said the policy prescription outlined in the Budget FY22-23 focuses on healthy Capex spend will boost sectors through a multiplier effect and create assets for the 21st century.

“Boost on capex will also ensure that the revival & recovery which is taking place will last for a few years & crowds in private investments," she said.

The Finance Minister called upon the Indian industry to participate in the virtuous cycle of investments so the opportunity to push India to a higher growth orbit, as it moves to India@100, is not lost.

She said there exists an immense opportunity for the Indian industry to invest in sunrise and new-age sectors. “We invite industry to partner with govt in these areas, to lead India to a higher growth trajectory," she added.

Sitharaman said India has shown that it doesn't just design, but also execute using various digital platforms. “Digitization in India has not only been a one-way street, where the govt gives the push, but there is an amazing readiness with which the citizens have adopted, with across-the-board reception," she added.

Smt @nsitharaman addresses the National Council of @FollowCII at a post budget interaction in New Delhi. CII President Shri TV Narendran, Revenue Secretary Shri Tarun Bajaj, Economic Affairs Secretary Shri Ajay Seth and other dignitaries are present on the dais. pic.twitter.com/yKYe2oTiAv — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) February 5, 2022

Referring to the government's decision to cut the corporate tax rate, she said, the government has also opened up many sectors including atomic energy and space.

The government in September 2019 had slashed the corporate tax rate for companies that do not avail of any tax incentive, to 22 per cent. New manufacturing companies have to pay at an even lower corporate tax rate of 15 per cent.

The Budget 2022-23 presented on February 1 proposed that the concessional 15 per cent corporate tax rate would be available for one more year till March 2024 for newly incorporated manufacturing units.

With PTI inputs

