FM asks Niti Aayog to map infra projects to bring under Gati Shakti

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the states and National Industrial Corridor Development of India (NICDIT) to do roadshows to 'quickly attract' investments in Industrial Corridors besides pressing the need for 'reasonably priced' and faster allotment of land
BENGALURU :Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asked Niti Aayog to map various Infra projects in the country including the Industrial Corridors, freight Corridors, PM Mitra Parks, and defense Corridors and bring them under PM Gati Shakti scheme for optimum utilisation of resources. Chairing the first meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority of National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, Sitharaman also asked the Shipping Ministry to map out all the sea ports connected to various industrial corridors to figure out any “meaningful linkages".
The next meeting of the Monitoring Committee will be convened in November.
The Apex Monitoring Authority, which is led by Union Finance Minister, comprises Ministers in charge of commerce and industry, railways road transport and highways, Shipping, and Vice chairman of Niti Aayog and chief Ministers of states concerned.
Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manhattan Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarkhand attended the meeting. Ministers from seven states- Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Rajasthan and senior officials from all the states attended the meeting.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the states and National Industrial Corridor Development of India (NICDIT) to do roadshows to “quickly attract" investments in Industrial Corridors besides pressing the need for “reasonably priced" and faster allotment of land.
. “We must allot the land fast. The land should be reasonably priced for the industry and we should allow innovative ways such as different lease period, lease premium payment flexibility, rental model, lease cum rent option. Electricity rate is another thing investors look at closely. We need to have affordable and consistent rates. High rates of electricity are a deterrent to the industry," said Goyal.
He warned that if the existing parks are not put to good use, then the Centre would not support any new park.
NICDIC is developing 11 industrial corridors comprising 32 nodes/projects to be developed in four phases. NICDC Limited is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce & Industry that carries out project development activities and coordinates the implementation of the various Industrial Corridor projects under ‘National Industrial Corridor Programme’.
Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed that regional railways and hydrogen trains are being planned and the infrastructure development should keep this aspect in mind. He also asked the NICDIT to plan for data centers and ducts for laying optical fibre.
He urged state governments to have dedicated nodes for electronic manufacturing, which he said was highly employment intensive.
“There is a huge opportunity for electronic manufacturing. Entire global value chain is shifting away from untrusted partners and India is being seen as a trusted partner. Success of electronic manufacturing in last in India has been watched by the world. From nowhere we have reached 76 billion dollars and it now growing in double digits," he said.
So far, 201 plots with 979 acre of land parcels have been allotted to various national/multi-national Industrial units with committed investment of over Rs. 17,500 crore and potential employment of over 23,000.
Commercial production has already started in 12 units and nearly 40 companies are setting up factories.
Over 5400 acre developed land is available for immediate allotment for various uses like industrial, commercial, residential, institutional etc. Under the Industrial Corridor Programme, complete hand holding support is being provided to the plot allottees till they go into commercial production.