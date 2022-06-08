FM asks regulators to stay ahead of digitization curve

“We all have to be ahead of the curve to see where the regulation has to fall in place, where the regulations have to have a softer touch, where the regulations have to be deterrent strong enough. We need to have agencies ready to be able to gauge what... to do to (have) fair, accountable and transparent practices," Sitharaman said on Tuesday while inaugurating the ministry of corporate affairs’ (MCA’s) week during the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.