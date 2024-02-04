Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an interview with Mint said that the Indian economy is going through a structural transformation and conventional paradigms are being challenged. She pointed to fundamental shifts happening in India's rural and urban landscape and said more comprehensive data is needed to assess these.

Businesses and banks are now more prepared than ever for new investments into the economy, she said.

Sitharaman acknowledged that more private investments are flowing into new-age sectors than into conventional industries.

STRUCTURAL TRANSFORMATION IN RURAL AREAS

Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is working on data to measure the structural transformation in rural areas. While the labour department has captured surveys for formal sector labour but not of the informal sector.

"The requirement for credible and comprehensive data can never be overestimated," she added.

"Government is prepared to address any impact on the rural economy due to a projected slowdown in the farm sector output this fiscal year due to erratic monsoon", FM said.

According to Sitharaman, during the Covid pandemic, many rural workers who had been in urban areas and acquired some kind of skillset are saying that " the rural areas themselves are giving them opportunities to utilise and monetise their skills".

Besides, mechanisations have driven more people into agriculture now, she added.

On the increase in Capital Expenditure for FY 2025, Sitharaman said the move was made on one condition which is spending the money within 12 months.

"My monitoring clearly showed me that wherever they could use it up within 12 months, people have done brilliantly, And, therefore, they utilised it," the finance minister said.

When asked about the kind of investment-GDP ratio necessary to push India's growth rate, Sitharaman said "Every sector has to contribute and every region has to contribute".

On the AI and unemployment debate, the FM said, "Even the Artificial Intelligence requires human intervention. It is not going to operate on its own; you have to drive it to have something coming out of it".

Further she said that as India's economy grows, the country needs more SBI-sized banks.

"We need to create an ecosystem where banks can function professionally...We need to have the atmosphere created for more people to get into banking," she added.

On the debt market, FM Nirmala Sitharaman said RBI has come up with its own understanding of how both for the government securities and private borrowing, India has a wider market.

"I think JPMorgan listing is also going to give us access to cheaper, easier flowing money. Because once you are listed, it is almost as though automatically money comes in, and that benefit, when it accrues, India's bond markets will get deepened", Sitharaman added.

