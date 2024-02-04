FM Nirmala Sitharaman calls for more SBI-sized banks as India's economy grows
Indian economy undergoing structural transformation and challenging conventional paradigms, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. More comprehensive data needed to assess shifts in rural and urban landscape. Govt ready to address impact on rural economy due to projected farm sector slowdown.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in an interview with Mint said that the Indian economy is going through a structural transformation and conventional paradigms are being challenged. She pointed to fundamental shifts happening in India's rural and urban landscape and said more comprehensive data is needed to assess these.