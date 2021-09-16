Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be addressing the media on Thursday at 5 pm in New Delhi and is expected to reveal the announcements related to the bad bank proposal. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has likely cleared a proposal to provide government guarantee to security receipts issued by the National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL) as part of resolution of bad loans, sources told news agency PTI .

The Finance Minister in Budget 2021-22 announced that the high level of provisioning by public sector banks of their stressed assets calls for measures to clean up the bank books. The Cabinet nod will pave the way for operationalisation of the bad bank announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget this year, the PTI report added.

Last year, the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) made a proposal for the creation of a bad bank for swift resolution of non-performing assets. The government accepted the proposal and decided to go for asset reconstruction company and asset management company model in this regard.

FM Sitharaman will chair the 45th GST Council meeting tomorrow in Lucknow which will be attended by Finance Ministers of States & UTs and Senior officers from Union Government & States. Another report by PTI suggested that GST Council is likely to discuss on Friday a proposal to treat food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy as restaurants and levy 5 per cent GST on supplies made by them. If approved, the apps would be given certain time to make changes in their software to allow for such tax to be charged.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.