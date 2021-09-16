FM Nirmala Sitharaman to address media today, bad bank announcement likely

FM Sitharaman will chair the 45th GST Council meeting tomorrow in Lucknow which will be attended by Finance Ministers of States & UTs and Senior officers from Union Government & States. Another report by PTI suggested that GST Council is likely to discuss on Friday a proposal to treat food delivery apps such as Zomato and Swiggy as restaurants and levy 5 per cent GST on supplies made by them. If approved, the apps would be given certain time to make changes in their software to allow for such tax to be charged.

