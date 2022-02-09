Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the post-budget meeting of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) central board on 14 February and highlight key points of the Union Budget, including the fiscal consolidation roadmap and high capital expenditure plan.

The post-budget meeting has been scheduled for Monday where FM Sitharaman would be addressing the board members and talk about announcements made in the Budget 2022-23 to perk up growth hit by three waves of coronavirus, according to a PTI report.

It has been a custom that the finance minister addresses the RBI board, consisting of RBI Governor and existing four deputy governors, after the budget.

This year's budget presented earlier this month estimates a nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 11.1%.

The Centre expects this growth to be fuelled by a massive capital spending programme outlined in the Budget with a view to crowd-in private investment by reinvigorating economic activities and creating demand.

FM Sitharaman has raised capex by 35.4% for FY23 to ₹7.5 lakh crore to continue the public investment-led recovery of the pandemic-battered economy. The capex this year is pegged at ₹5.5 lakh crore.

The spending on building multimodal logistics parks, metro systems, highways, and trains is expected to create demand for the private sector as all the projects are to be implemented through contractors.

Budget capex not as high as it sounds: Crisil Research

Meanwhile, leading domestic credit rating agency Crisil on Wednesday said that the capital expenditure is "not as high as it sounds".

It, however, was quick to add that considering that governments usually tend to cut capex during a crisis, the government has maintained its focus on growth-spurring initiatives amid the pandemic.

The research wing of the agency said, if one excludes the ₹1 lakh crore of loans to states for capex included in the headline figure of ₹7.50 lakh crore or 2.91%, the actual spend in FY23, will go down to 2.58% of GDP, which is barely at par with the revised estimate of FY22.

Govt plans to borrow ₹11.6L cr from market in FY23

With regard to borrowing, the Centre plans to borrow a record ₹11.6 lakh crore from the market in this fiscal to meet its expenditure requirement to prop up the economy. This is nearly ₹2 lakh crore higher than the current year's Budget estimate of ₹9.7 lakh crore.

Even the gross borrowing for the next financial year will be the highest-ever at ₹14,95,000 crore as against ₹12,05,500 crore Budget Estimate (BE) for 2021-22.

Fiscal deficit – the excess of government expenditure over its revenues – is estimated to come down to 6.4% of GDP next year as against 6.9% pegged for the current fiscal ending 31 March.

The RBI is likely to maintain the status quo on the key policy rate in its next bi-monthly monetary policy to be announced tomorrow in view of elevated level of inflation.

Experts, however, are of the opinion that RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) may change the policy stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral' and tinker with the reverse-repo rate as part of the liquidity normalisation process.

The MPC has been mandated by the Centre to keep the inflation in the range of 2-6%.

With agency inputs

