At a time private investment remains a laggard while government does the heavy lifting through higher capex to kickstart the economy, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday nudged the industry to expand capacities and reduce import bills without waiting for risks to be far lesser in order to make growth sustainable.

Speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit, Sitharaman said unless both the government and the industry make the effort to ensure that the country stands on its own and be also able to supply to the world, the economic revival will always be facing a risk. “We may say today on the back of revenge shopping we are showing signs of positive growth until these challenges (of chips and container shortages, high crude oil prices) remaining where they are, each of us have to think how best we can work out alternative solutions. I would strongly appeal to Indian industry that you shouldn’t further delay looking at increasing capacities, you shouldn’t further delay looking at newer areas to move in with greater investments, you shouldn’t delay finding partners who can give you necessary technology," she said.

The cautious note from the finance minister comes two days after the Reserve Bank of India in its monthly bulletin exuded confidence that armed with necessary macro and micro growth drivers, the stage is set for India's investment cycle to kickstart and catalyse its recovery towards becoming the fastest growing economy in the world clearly differentiating itself from the global situation. The International Monetary Fund and the Reserve Bank of India both have projected the Indian economy to grow at 9.5% in FY22 after the economy contracted 7.3% in the preceding year.

Sitharaman said the private sector has to walk the extra mile to support growth momentum. “Come forward, open up, expand, bring in new investment. You are seeing the kind of final finished commodities that are coming. You are seeing the kind of imports we are bringing of components which you are fully capable of manufacturing. FDIs are flowing in, there is no doubt. But can it also be visibly seen with India Inc to stand up and say ‘yes, we are ramping up our capacities, no more we are sitting and watching when will the risks be far lesser.’ I was very touched when Uday Kotak spoke about income disparities which are growing. It can’t be bridged without you coming forward to offer jobs. It can’t be bridged without you reducing the import bill for us," Sitharaman said while speaking at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit.

Sitharaman said at a time India is looking at healthy growth and prime minister is strongly committed to furthering and continuing investment for infrastructure development, she wants Indian industry to be a lot more risk taking. “Ask us that ‘we are coming forward, here we have invested, but your policy is hindering me, don’t talk, walk the mile,’ You tell me that and I will do it for you. Even this morning (in the Cabinet meeting), prime minister told each of the ministers ‘please go back to your departments and tell me what more compliance burden you are sitting up with. What can’t you remove it? Make it easy for industry. We can’t be just talking about that we have removed 1500 archaic laws and that’s the end of the story. No you have to remove many more.’ Every minute the intent of the prime minister is to make it possible for industry to take its call. And there is no need for you to doubt it at all. Please come forward, this is a golden opportunity for India to stand up and prove that it can stand on its own two feet," she said.

Holding that the economic revival India has been experiencing post-pandemic is a collective effort, Sitharaman said the banking sector has remarkably turned around in last one year. “They are no more the laggards of the Indian economy. The NPAs have been drastically brought down. More than ₹10,000 crore have been raised by public sector banks from the market, they are not looking at government to fund them through recapitalization. Just in last three weeks ending Diwali, banks went on a credit outreach programme, more than ₹75,000 crore have been destirbuted to four or five different categories. Banks have gone to the districts, worked together with NBFCs," she added.

Elaborating on the risks from the increasing threat to the Indian economy from the high cost of crude oil prices, Sitharaman said without any additional demand for fossil fuel, India’s fuel bill is going up. “Nearly 85% of fossil fuel that we consume is imported. I am paying lot more for the same quantity of crude that I am importing now than last year. Even if I am able to put more money for natural gas, the commitment with which I need to fund more of transitional fuel and move towards renewable is at a great risk because the global crude oil prices have gone up so much. Convincing signs that it is likely to come down are not yet visible. So there is a serious challenge," she said.

