Home / Economy / FM presents Rs1.42 lakh cr J&K budget in Lok Sabha

FM presents Rs1.42 lakh cr J&K budget in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
1 min read . 08:17 PM IST Subhash Narayan

  • Sitharaman also presented the supplementary demands of Rs18,860.32 crore for the Union Territory for the year 2021-22 and moved a motion seeking suspension of certain rules to allow the House to take up the discussion on the same day

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented a 1.42-lakh-crore budget for Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23 in Lok Sabha.

She also presented the supplementary demands of 18,860.32 crore for the Union Territory for the year 2021-22 and moved a motion seeking suspension of certain rules to allow the House to take up the discussion on the same day.

The presentation UTs budget and supplementary demand came amid opposition accusations that the government was rushing the proposals through Parliament giving inadequate time to study the proposals.

Congress member Manish Tewari and RSP member N K Premachandran objected to the motion moved by Sitharaman, alleging it was in violation of the rules of procedure of the House.

Sitharaman said the then UPA government had presented and discussed the Budget for NCT of Delhi in 2014 on the same day.

 “That time the Chair allowed it, and this time also the Chair may kindly allow, it is my appeal," Sitharaman said. 

