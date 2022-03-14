FM presents Rs1.42 lakh cr J&K budget in Lok Sabha

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sitharaman also presented the supplementary demands of Rs18,860.32 crore for the Union Territory for the year 2021-22 and moved a motion seeking suspension of certain rules to allow the House to take up the discussion on the same day
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented a ₹1.42-lakh-crore budget for Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2022-23 in Lok Sabha.
She also presented the supplementary demands of ₹18,860.32 crore for the Union Territory for the year 2021-22 and moved a motion seeking suspension of certain rules to allow the House to take up the discussion on the same day.
