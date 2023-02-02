FM seeks to win the masses with pre-poll budget sops
With development as the key slogan, the Modi government is betting on a massive 33% increase in capital expenditure to ₹10 trillion in the next financial year to continue supporting economic activities and to crowd in private investments
The last full budget of the government before the 2024 general elections seeks to pack a strong dose of welfare measures aimed at different sections of the society, add jobs through capital spending and woo the middle class with income tax sops.
