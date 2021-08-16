Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday that she expected retail inflation would be contained between 2% and 6%, the target set by the Reserve Bank of India.

Retail inflation eased in July to 5.59% year-on-year after holding above 6% for two months in a row, while wholesale inflation eased to 11.16% from a record high of 13.11% in May.

The RBI has been mandated by the government to keep retail inflation at 4% with a margin of 2% on either side.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket slowed down to 3.96 per cent in July from 5.15 per cent in the previous month.

