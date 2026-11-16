FM Sitharaman kicks off Budget 2027-28 preparations, holds first consultation with top economists

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired the first pre-Budget consultation with leading economists as the government kick-started preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28, ANI reported.
The meeting was reportedly convened to gather suggestions and economic assessments from experts to help shape the government's priorities and policy proposals for the next financial year.
The Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) and senior officials of the department were also present at the meeting.
The consultation marks the beginning of the Finance Ministry's annual exercise to seek inputs from different sections of the economy before finalising the Budget proposals.
The discussion with economists is among the first steps in the broader pre-Budget consultation process, which is expected to include meetings with representatives from industry, trade unions, state governments and the social sector in the coming weeks, as per the report.
The exercise is aimed at bringing diverse perspectives to the government's Budget preparations, allowing stakeholders to share their assessment of the economy, flag emerging challenges and recommend measures that could receive attention in the upcoming financial framework.
Economists are expected to provide inputs on the country's economic outlook, growth priorities and broader policy challenges. Their suggestions, along with feedback from other stakeholder groups, will help the Finance Ministry assess different perspectives while drawing up its proposals for the next fiscal year.
The consultations also provide an opportunity for industry representatives and other participants to communicate their expectations and policy recommendations directly to the Finance Ministry.
The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented in Parliament on February 1, 2027, which falls on a Monday.
The Economic Survey, which reviews the country's economic performance and outlines its outlook, is likely to be tabled shortly before the Budget, on January 29 or January 31, 2027.
With the first round of consultations underway, the Finance Ministry is expected to continue engaging with different stakeholder groups in the coming weeks as it prepares the government's financial and economic roadmap for 2027-28.
With inputs from ANI.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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