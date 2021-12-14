Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will kick start the customary pre-budget stakeholder consultations from Wednesday in the national capital in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The FM's first meeting will be with Agri experts and Agro processing industry.

Sitharaman will be seeking inputs from various stakeholders, including industry bodies, farmer organisations and economists for reviving consumption and boosting growth hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, the Finance Ministry wrote on Twitter, “Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will start her Pre-Budget consultations with different stakeholder Groups from tomorrow, 15th Dec 2021 in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings will be held virtually."

“Finance minister Smt @nsitharaman will be holding her 1st Pre-Budget consultations with experts of Agriculture and Agro-processing industry tomorrow afternoon, 15th Dec 2021," the ministry added.

The growth this year is expected to be in the double-digit during the current fiscal. The RBI in its latest bi-monthly monetary policy review pegged a GDP growth of 9.5 per cent in 2021-22.

The government has projected a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

The Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of the Parliament's Budget session which usually begins in the last week of January every year.

The budget for the next year will have to address critical issues of demand generation, job creation and putting the economy on a sustained 8 per cent plus growth path.

The Budget 2022-23 would come against the backdrop of surging cases of Omicron variant. The impact of this on economy, however, is likely to be less severe due to rapid vaccination.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.