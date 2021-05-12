FMCG sales up 9.4% in March quarter: NielsenIQ

NEW DELHI : India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector reported a 9.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in the March quarter, in part driven by price increases taken by large consumer goods companies across edible oils, packaged foods and tea, and helped by demand for packaged foods such as biscuits, coffee, cheese, ketchup and non-food essentials, said NielsenIQ’s Retail Intelligence team in its sector update on Wednesday.

“The FMCG industry in India has built growth momentum by growing at 9.4% in the quarter ending March 2021 after growing at 7.3% in the previous quarter, over the same quarter of previous year. The consumption-led growth, or volume of around 5%, sustained in the March quarter, with increase in prices, especially of staples, boosting foods value growth," it said in its March quarter FMCG snapshot.

In 2020, FMCG declined 2% in value terms. The consumer insights provider refrained from giving forecasts on the sector, calling the ongoing covid wave “dynamic", and the market, too “volatile".

“For the year, I think it is not good for us to forecast," said Diptanshu Ray, NielsenIQ South Asia Lead.

“The market is too volatile. Last year we had to amend the forecast quite a few times. We don't know how it's going to shape up, what kind of (virus) mutations will happen. Market volatility and the degree of volatility also changes. Hence, we will refrain from forecasting at this point of time but we're keeping a very close watch," said Ray.

Several large FMCG companies reported a strong uptick in March quarter domestic sales. Most companies, however, took price hikes citing high inflationary pressures.

Demand was led by staples, essential non-foods and indulgence categories, the report said. India is currently in the grip of a contagious second wave that is set to, once again, derail consumption growth across markets.

Reports of covid cases surging in India’s villages could impact demand on ground.

Analysts said they are yet to study data from April and May to comment on rural markets but added that the spread of infections in India’s villages could have a bearing on mobility and demand.

Rural markets continued to lead growth for the packaged consumer goods market—growing at 14.6% in the March quarter. Metros, meanwhile, reported a 2.2% growth in the March quarter, turning to positive growth compared with the December quarter. Class I towns—those with a population of 100,000-1 million grew 6.95% in the same period.

“When it comes to rural, there are both tailwinds and headwinds; in terms of headwinds the pandemic has spread there and it will have some bearing, whatever minimal, on supplies, on restriction of movement, etc. But there are a couple of very strong tailwinds, too—the monsoon projection is decent," said Sameer Shukla, customer success leader, NielsenIQ South Asia.

The report added that an increased focus on MGNREGA in terms of bigger outlay, rise in wages and increase in MSP of key crops have been instrumental in keeping FMCG consumption in rural markets buoyant.

The researcher reported a uniform consumption growth across food and non-foods category during the quarter. This included growth for categories such as coffee, breakfast cereals, cheese, ketchup, large packs of laundry brands. Demand for hygiene products such as sanitizers climbed down. Promotions on home care and personal care products helped lift sales.

Foods basket got a boost from pricing uptick—mainly in staples categories such as edible oils and packaged tea. On the other hand, the non-food categories basket saw a dip in average pricing. This is due to the increased contribution of larger packs in the consumer basket and rise in consumer promotions in essential home care and personal care categories, the report said.

Traditional trade channels, including neighbourhood grocery stores and chemist shops, reported a 11% growth in the March quarter. E-commerce sales that zoomed in the September quarter tapered off. The report, however, said that with lockdowns coming back, e-commerce channel will continue to be dynamic.

