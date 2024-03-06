Focus is on jobs while attracting investments: TN industry minister
Highlighting recent successes like the Global Investors Meet, state minister for industries, investment promotion and commerce T.R.B. Rajaa highlights Tamil Nadu's competitive advantages, including its robust infrastructure and skilled workforce
Chennai: Tamil Nadu has had a good deal of success when it comes to attracting investments, says state’s minister for industries, investment promotion and commerce T.R.B. Rajaa. The state prefers companies that can create jobs quickly and Rajaa believes that due to its infrastructure, talented workforce, and facilities, Tamil Nadu faces little competition from other states. In an interview with Mint, Rajaa discusses the state's strengths and its preference for investments that can generate significant employment opportunities. Edited excerpts: