Focus on internal demand drivers; Q2 GDP is key: CEA

“Projections of the private sector, the Reserve Bank of India and international participants for FY23 (growth) are roughly in the ballpark of 6.5-7.0%. This appears to be reasonable at this point in time although we will get data on the fiscal second quarter in a few days, which will give clarity on these numbers, whether they need to be revised. By and large, the projections for FY24 coming from international agencies is converging around 6.0-6.2%," Nageswaran said.