Focus on local bodies in govt push to improve ease of doing business

Gentle nudges can come in many ways. In FY21, the central government raised the borrowing limits of states from 3% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to 5% to those implementing specified reforms. A part of the extra borrowing was linked to implementing ease of doing business reforms at the state level. The aim was to tackle inspector raj at state and district levels. The targets given by the Centre included eliminating the need for renewing registrations and licences by businesses under various laws and setting up a computerized central and random inspection system to ensure the same inspector is not assigned to any unit in subsequent years. Also, businesses were to be given prior notice before inspections, and the reports were to be uploaded within 48 hours. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021 on 4 December that the compliance burden is to be reduced down to the level of panchayats.