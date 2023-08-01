Focusing on roadmap to make India a $5 trillion economy: Govt1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 05:57 PM IST
GST, IBC, a significant reduction in the corporate tax rate, the Make in India and Start-up India strategies, and PLIs, among others, will initiate growth of the Indian economy
New Delhi: The government’s roadmap to makinge India a $5 trillion economy comprises measures like focussing on inclusive growth, promoting digital economy, fintech, technology-enabled development, energy transition and climate action, and relying on a virtuous cycle of investment and growth, minister of state for fnance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Tuesday.
