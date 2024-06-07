India’s food inflation has likely risen further in May 2024 after hitting a four-month high of 8.7 per cent in April from 8.5 per cent in March, with rural consumers witnessing a sharper uptick of 8.75 per cent. Food prices have been biting the Indian economy and burning a hole in the common man's pocket with climate-related shocks causing a supply deficit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, while announcing the bimonthly monetary policy earlier today, said that the exceptionally hot summer season and low reservoir levels may put further stress on the summer crop of vegetables and fruits. The rabi arrivals of pulses and vegetables need to be carefully monitored.

‘’Global food prices have started inching up. Prices of industrial metals have registered double-digit growth in the current calendar year. These trends, if sustained, could accentuate the recent uptick in input cost conditions for firms,'' said the RBI Governor in his statement on Friday, June 7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Food inflation offsets subdued fuel inflation India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation eased to an 11-month low of 4.83 per cent in April, edging closer to the central bank's target of four per cent. Economists have raised concerns about rising food inflation, which continues to be a significant driver of overall inflation in India.

"Food continues to drive the gauge in India, food inflation was 8.7 per cent in April, while non-food was a subdued 2.4 per cent. Our base case is a normal monsoon trimming the headline to 4.5 per cent. The RBI has kept its inflation forecast this fiscal unchanged at 4.5 per cent. CRISIL's estimate is a tad lower at 6.8 per cent," said Dharmakirti Joshi, Chief Economist at CRISIL.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Monsoon to remain key determinant of relief Economists highlighted that weather is an important factor in determining the food inflation trajectory. Monsoon was not very favourable last year and this year there are heatwaves in parts of the country, according to Aditi Nayar, Chief Economistm ICRA.

"With the onset of summer, prices of perishable items are charting upwards. For the next two months, we expect the food inflation to climb further and then as the base effect turns very supportive, we will end up with temporarily plunging readings in July-August this year," said Nayar.

Food inflation was very high in July and August 2023, when it was 15.09 per cent and 11.43 per cent, respectively. "So, we will have very low food inflation in the months of July and August and things will normalise after that and by then more than half of the monsoon season will be over and those cues will become important for food inflation trajectory after August," Nayar added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Higher food prices drove the wholesale price-index (WIP)-based inflation to a 13-month-high of 1.26 per cent in April.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!