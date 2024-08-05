Why food inflation cannot be excluded from target inflation
SummaryThe Economic Survey has suggested that the inflation target should exclude food prices. The idea sounds appealing, as the volatility of food prices can defy monetary policy moves. But it’s not as simple as that, and needs a more nuanced approach.
The most stringent monetary policy in decades has failed to curb food prices. In 2023-24, the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) surged by an average of 7.5%, and by the June quarter of 2024, it had escalated to 8.9%. The reason is simple: food prices are typically driven by supply, rendering them largely immune to monetary policy actions. This context makes the Economic Survey's recent suggestion to exclude food prices from the inflation target particularly compelling.