Why food inflation cannot be excluded from target inflation

But food inflation, inconvenient as it is, cannot be wished away. Food and beverages make up 45.9% of the consumer price index (CPI) basket (39.1% if we look at the CFPI). More importantly, food items punch way above their weight: food inflation was the highest contributor to total inflation over much of the post-pandemic period, and its contribution has consistently been above 50% over the past one year. With climate change intensifying the frequency of adverse weather events, crop yields are increasingly threatened, making food prices more volatile and food inflation more significant.