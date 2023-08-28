Food inflation hits India's fashion retail sector as sales decline and discounts increase1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Food inflation in India is impacting the fashion retail sector, with foot traffic and sales down and brands offering steeper discounts for longer periods of time.
India's fashion retail sector is feeling the impact of high food inflation, with foot traffic and sales down and brands offering steeper discounts for longer periods of time. Food inflation in July reached 11.5%, marking a three-year high, due to erratic monsoon rains that damaged crops and disrupted supply chains. The slowdown in fashion spending is raising concerns about the health of consumer spending, which had already been slowing before the rise in food prices. However, spending at cinema chains and sales of premium SUVs remain strong.