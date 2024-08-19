Failure to quell food inflation risks loss of control over price rise: RBI bulletin

  • The article in the August bulletin comes amid suggestions that the inflation targeting framework should not take food inflation into account

Shayan Ghosh
Published19 Aug 2024, 10:49 PM IST
The current debate centres around monetary policy’s handicap on food price rise as they are induced by supply-side problems like food supply chain issues and not by demand which can be controlled by interest rate changes.
The current debate centres around monetary policy’s handicap on food price rise as they are induced by supply-side problems like food supply chain issues and not by demand which can be controlled by interest rate changes. (REUTERS)

Mumbai: Although the main source of food price rises – supply shocks – is outside the ambit of monetary policy, a disinflationary policy is required to curb price pressures, RBI deputy governor Michael Patra and others said in an article on Monday, days after governor Shaktikanta Das spelt out the central bank's stance on food inflation.

“Monetary policy is the only active disinflationary agent in the economy,” the article said. While the article was written by RBI officials, it had the usual disclaimer that the views were those of the authors and not of the central bank. 

Also read |  Packaged food makers plan price hikes

It comes after the FY24 economic survey said last month that the inflation targeting framework should consider excluding food inflation. 

Food has a 46% weightage in the headline consumer price index (CPI) basket. 

Handicap on food prices

The current debate centres around monetary policy’s handicap on food prices as they are caused by supply-side problems like food supply issues and not by demand which can be controlled by interest rate changes. 

Monday’s article pointed out that core inflation — headline inflation stripped off food and fuel — had been declining since 2022-23, mainly driven by “monetary policy actions and stance and the waning of cost-push shocks”. 

“Persistence in food inflation has increased due to repeated climatic shocks of rising intensity.” 

Also read |  A statistical illusion? How India’s inflation fell to a 5-year low in July

It said that food price shocks have been “imposing upside pressures on core inflation throughout these years, but this has been offset by disinflationary monetary policy”. 

According to the article, if the disinflationary monetary policy retreats, price pressures on core and headline inflation could get aggravated and “run out of control”. This, it said, is a risk especially with aggregate demand picking up and a possibility of rising input costs on the back of geo-political tensions. 

‘Transitory’ not tenable

It said that the conventional treatment of food price changes as “transitory” in the setting of monetary policy is increasingly becoming “untenable”.

This is something that governor Das had mentioned in his monetary policy statement on 8 August. The MPC, Das had said, could look through high food inflation if it is “transitory” – but in the current environment of persistent high food inflation, the MPC cannot afford to do so.

Also read |  From El Niño to La Niña: Is respite finally in sight?

The article cited above said, “Failing to act against persistent food inflation risks expectations getting unanchored, generalization of price pressures and loss of control over inflation, undermining of consumer and business confidence, and erosion of external sector sustainability and competitiveness, with deleterious consequences for growth prospects." 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 10:49 PM IST
HomeEconomyFailure to quell food inflation risks loss of control over price rise: RBI bulletin

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,694.50
    03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    199.85 (8.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue