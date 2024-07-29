Govt mobile vans start selling tomatoes at ₹60/kg as prices soar

  • The scheme, launched by Union food and consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, will be taken to more cities, as was done last year when tomato prices touched 250 per kg.

Dhirendra Kumar
Published29 Jul 2024, 08:36 PM IST
The subsidized tomatoes will be available at National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) vans in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon.
The subsidized tomatoes will be available at National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) vans in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon.(PTI)

New Delhi: The government on Monday launched a subsidy initiative to allow tomatoes to be sold in the retail market for 60 per kg as prices of vegetables soared unabated.

The subsidized tomatoes will be available at National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) vans in Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon.

Currently, tomatoes sell for 80-100 per kg in the retail market.

The scheme, launched by Union food and consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, will be taken to more cities, as was done last year when tomato prices touched 250 per kg.

Consumer price inflation rebounded to 5.1% in June, ending a five-month period of easing. This increase was largely driven by a surge in vegetable prices, which saw food inflation rise to 9.4%. Tomatoes, onions and potatoes are the three most commonly consumed food items.

“Subsidized tomatoes will be sold at 60 per kg to retail consumers and distribution will be strategically located in high footfall areas,” Joshi said.

“The government is also closely monitoring prices of the staples that surged by double digits in June as extreme heat and floods disrupted production and transportation,” the minister added.

Also Read: Wholesale inflation rises to a 16-month high in June on higher food prices

Cheaper tomatoes will be sold in outlets and mobile vans of the NCCF, which reports to the consumer affairs ministry. Last year, about 60 tonnes of tomatoes, including 10 tonnes imported from Nepal, were sold at cheaper rates through the NCCF.

The government has also procured 500,000 tonnes of onions from farmers, which may be released into the market to help reduce prices for this essential kitchen staple.

Last year, onions were purchased from farmers at 17-18 per kg. This year, the procurement price has risen to 26-27 per kg.

According to consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare, the onion buffer serves two purposes—it supports farmers by providing a stable procurement price and benefits consumers when subsidized onions are released into the market.

As onion prices soared to 90/kg, the government began selling subsidized onions at 25/kg in 19 cities through its cooperative agencies, starting in August 2023.

Also Read: Tomato and vegetable prices: Cost may ease on supply from Andhra and Karnataka, but rains play spoilsport in Himachal

Currently, the price of onion, a politically sensitive issue, is 60/kg in the retail market.

The subsidized tomatoes will be sold at Krishi Bhawan, CGO Complex, Lodhi Colony, Hauz Khas, Parliament Street, INA Market, Mandi House, Kailash Colony, Gurugram, Moti Nagar, South Extension, Rohini, and Noida Sector 14, among other locations.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said, "On 26 July, the average retail price of tomatoes was 69.74/kg. By 29 July (today), it decreased to 64.77/kg, a decline of 4.97. Within a week, we expect prices to drop further."

The average retail price of tomatoes is based on price samples collected from 550 centres across the country, covering all states.

In contrast to the average retail price cited above, the retail price at Safal outlets was 89/kg on Monday.

"We intervened to ensure that the undue rise in tomato prices is addressed and that traders and retailers do not make windfall gains at the expense of consumers,” Khare added.

Sanganagouda C Patil, a Belgaum-based vegetable trader, told Mint over the phone that prices of tomatoes have come down to 30-40/kg in Hubballi, Karnataka.

Catch all theBudget News,Business News, Economy news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Jul 2024, 08:36 PM IST
HomeEconomyGovt mobile vans start selling tomatoes at ₹60/kg as prices soar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank

    218.70
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    26.25 (13.64%)

    Federal Bank

    200.85
    03:57 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    2.75 (1.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    180.20
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    3.65 (2.07%)

    Bharat Electronics

    321.35
    03:58 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    11.45 (3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

    5,341.75
    03:56 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    483.9 (9.96%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    606.65
    03:59 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    53.95 (9.76%)

    IRCON International

    298.90
    03:53 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    24.2 (8.81%)

    Eid Parry India

    841.15
    03:55 PM | 29 JUL 2024
    61.7 (7.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      69,834.000.00
      Chennai
      69,357.00-545.00
      Delhi
      70,379.00408.00
      Kolkata
      69,630.00136.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue