Economy
National weather forecast: Cloudy with a chance of price falls
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 01 Sep 2024, 05:22 PM IST
Summary
- Have you been paying through your nose to put food on the table? Has the price of dal and tomatoes gone through the roof? Last month, the RBI, too, issued a warning. Here’s a reality check on how food inflation can impact your pocket in the months ahead.
New Delhi: Of late, Anand Prakash has been trying his hand at terrace farming. Not the ancient method that originated in South America, which involves cutting steps into hillsides to grow crops—Prakash, who lives in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is a driver by profession and not a farmer. For him, terrace farming simply means growing vegetables and leafy greens on his rooftop.
