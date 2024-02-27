Food Is Taking a Bite Out of Your Income. These Consumers Are Getting Creative.
Heather Haddon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Feb 2024, 04:10 PM IST
SummaryShoppers share strategies for coping with a blistering patch of food inflation, including potluck dinners, gardening and even hunting.
Eating rice and beans instead of meat. Planning out meals a month in advance. Trying to raise more food in backyard gardens. Americans are changing the way they eat, shop and live to cope with a stretch of record food inflation.
