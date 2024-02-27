Food Is Taking a Bite Out of Your Income. These Consumers Are Getting Creative.

Glindmeier began tracking the cost of some items since the pandemic, noting canned peaches are now $2.99 from $1.89 and a pound of butter is up to $3.50 from $2. She and her husband now eat some canned goods past their best-by dates. After a recent lunch with friends cost $150 for entrees and a glass of wine each, the group has shifted to a regular potluck at one of their houses, she said.