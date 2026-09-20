Food prices stable as pulses, cereals output rises; sugar rates ease

New Delhi: Retail prices of key food commodities remained broadly stable during the week ended 18 September, supported by higher foodgrain production, comfortable stock positions and stable supply conditions, according to a statement released by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) on Sunday.

Advertisement

Among key food items, sugar recorded the sharpest week-on-week decline, with its all-India average retail price falling 2.37% to ₹58.55 per kg on 18 September, from ₹59.97 a week earlier. Masoor dal prices fell 1.06% to ₹89.79 per kg, while rice declined 0.49% to ₹46.26 per kg.

Among other pulses, gram declined 0.17% to ₹88.07 per kg, urad dal fell 0.24% to ₹122.68, and moong dal declined 0.22% to ₹111.94. Tur/arhar dal was the exception, rising 0.21% to ₹124.43 per kg, it said.

Prices of cereals were largely steady. Wheat declined marginally by 0.06% to ₹31.77 per kg, while atta prices fell 0.35% to ₹37.39 per kg.

The moderation in food prices could provide some relief on the inflation front, after retail inflation rose to a 20-month high of 4.82% in August, driven by higher food and fuel prices. Inflation has remained above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 4% medium-term target for the third consecutive month since January 2025.

Advertisement

Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), was broadly in line with the median estimate of 4.9% from 21 economists polled by Mint.

Experts see the moderation in essential food commodties as comfortable food-supply situation.

“The current price trend points to a comfortable food-supply situation, with higher production of pulses and cereals and adequate stocks providing a buffer against price pressures,” said Rakesh Arrawatia, professor at the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) and Dean, School of Cooperative Banking and Finance.

“The decline in prices of several essential commodities, particularly masoor, sugar and rice, indicates that there is no broad-based supply pressure at present. Maintaining adequate stocks and monitoring market arrivals will be important to sustain this stability,” said Arrawatia.

Advertisement

The department of consumer affairs monitors daily prices of 41 essential commodities across 579 centres nationwide. Continuous monitoring of prices, mandi arrivals and availability trends enables the department to undertake timely interventions to prevent unwarranted price spikes and maintain market stability, it said.

Among edible oils, palm oil registered the highest increase, rising 0.68% over the week to ₹152.52 per kg. Soya oil increased 0.30% to ₹166.61, groundnut oil rose 0.23% to ₹209.31 and mustard oil edged up 0.06% to ₹202.07. Sunflower oil, meanwhile, declined marginally by 0.03% to ₹193.18 per kg, it said.

Also Read | Help households: proactive government intervention can help tame inflation

Vegetable prices remained largely range-bound. Onion rose 0.50% to ₹53.86 per kg and potato increased 0.26% to ₹22.97, while tomato prices declined 0.26% to ₹39.09. Milk prices fell 0.34% to ₹61.15 per litre, the department of consumer affairs said.

Advertisement

Pulses production rose to a record 27.4 million tonnes (mt) in 2025-26, up from 25.6 mt a year earlier, driven by higher output of major crops such as chana and moong. Cereals production also rose by around 5% to 349.1 mt, from 332 mt in the previous year, while oilseed production remained stable at 43 mt, the department said.

The improved production has been accompanied by comfortable availability of vegetables, with output of onion, tomato and potato estimated at around 30.7 mt, 21.4 mt and 59.9 mt, respectively, over consecutive years, it said. The department further said that procurement of cereals remains strong, while pulses buffer stocks are at their highest level in the past three years.

About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.