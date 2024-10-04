High vegetable prices make vegetarian thali dearer by 11% from last year

The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali surged 11% year-on-year (y-o-y) in September, driven by rising vegetable prices, rating agency Crisil Ltd said in a report on Friday.

However, at ₹31.30, a vegetarian meal costs the same as in August.

On the other hand, the cost of the non-vegetarian thali declined 2% y-o-y, the report said. Though a vegetarian meal costs double the vegetarian one, at ₹59.30, it also didn't see any change in prices on a monthly basis.

In September 2023, a vegetarian thali cost ₹28.1 and a non-vegetarian thali cost ₹60.70.

Also Read: Festive season spurs consumer spending in smaller towns A typical Indian vegetarian meal includes roti, vegetables (onion, tomato, potato), rice, dal, curd and salad. The non-vegetarian meal replaces dal with broiler chicken.

Despite fluctuating commodity prices, the proportion of ingredients used to calculate these prices remains constant.

Costly vegetables The rise in the vegetarian meal cost can be attributed to sharp increases in the prices of key vegetables, including onion, potato and tomato, which account for around 37% of the cost.

Vegetable prices displayed mixed trends in September. Onion prices surged by 53%, potatoes by 50% and tomatoes by 18% on-year due to lower onion and potato arrivals and heavy rainfall impacting the tomato output in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Also Read: At last, inflation seems set to soften and stay in a relatively cool range A 2% decline in potato prices from August due to stock release from cold storage and a 9% drop in tomato prices due to higher arrivals from southern and western markets helped prevent further increases in thali costs, the report said.

The report added that an 11% drop in fuel costs—from ₹903 for a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi in September 2023 to ₹803 in March 2024—also played a key role in keeping thali prices low on a monthly basis.

The prices of pulses, which account for 9% of the vegetarian thali cost, rose by 14% due to a drop in production in 2023. This led to a lower opening stock this year, further contributing to the uptick in thali prices, the report added.

For the non-vegetarian thali, an estimated 13% on-year decline in broiler chicken prices, which account for 50% of the non-veg thali cost, provided some relief, the report said.

Also Read: Will a surprise uptick in August inflation put RBI rate cut timeline in limbo? India's retail inflation rose to 3.65% in August from a five-year low of 3.54%. Food inflation, making up half of the consumer price index (CPI) basket, increased to 5.66%.

Despite staying within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance range, inflation remains above the 4% target.